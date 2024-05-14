Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Ltd (Krungsri)

As a long-term IT partner of Krungsri, IBM has been delivering many solutions and services to Krungsri to support the bank's future roadmap for growth and focus on digital banking.

IBM and Krungsri first began working together in 2012 to focus on infrastructure as a service. In 2017, completed a successful block-chain pilot aimed at streamlining the bank's contract management.



Krungsri exchanges a high number of banking contracts agreements daily between its subsidiaries, and the IBM blockchain pilot improves efficiencies of these 'related party transactions' by automating contract management and promoting an increased level of trust between all parties. This process makes it more secure, transparent, faster and efficient.



The extended collaboration between IBM and Krungsri in 2018 covers managed services across IBM mainframe z14 and storage including Flash, servers, network and ATMs. The partnership is designed to provide Krungsri's technology platform with both stability and the ability to build out cloud-ready infrastructure to support its digital transformation vision.



Krungsri engages IBM to transform to a cloud-enabled technology infrastructure. Krungsri has chosen to adopt AWS public cloud and is looking for a partner to help with migration and a hybrid cloud management system that is open and not wed to just one cloud platform. IBM will help Krungsri migrate applications to AWS, implement and support DevOps Tool Chain to accelerate application development and provide managed services for AWS specifically around hybrid cloud management, including operations management, cost and asset management and an enhanced security posture in cloud.