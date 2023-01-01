“Krozak Information Technologies provides quality IT solutions, including advanced technological and managerial solutions. It has been critical in driving digital transformation for organizations in Maryland, including several government agencies. ‘We're on a mission to help our clients automate their data and analytics processes to tap into their wealth of data for actionable insights.’

Working with IBM, we're excited to bring watsonx.data to our clients to help enable access to all their data across any environment—whether structured or unstructured data—we see the value of watsonx.data's ability to bring this information together to scale AI and capture patterns and discrepancies to help our optimize our client's support services.

Furthermore, we see the value in watsonx.data's governance capabilities and how it can help to ensure the highest quality of data for our government clients, which need an extra level of security.

With years of experience building tailored IT strategies at Krozak, we understand that data can be in different environments, systems, and technologies. A key consideration when helping our government clients digitally transform is ensuring they can easily collaborate and interoperate with other government entities—this requires openness in IT infrastructure. Now, with watsonx.data, we can bring open standards to help support numerous data, analytics, and cloud environments. They can optimize their own actionable insights, and now our clients can work with other entities on necessary decisions in real-time.”





Joseph Krozak

Vice President and CTO

Krozak Information Technologies