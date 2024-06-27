Kosei Securities Co., Ltd., founded in 1961 by Goro Tatsumi as an independent general securities company in the financial market, has been actively involved in the handling of a wide range of financial products and derivatives transactions. With the aim of improving the efficiency and optimizing the securities business, the company developed and has been using KICS, a core business system, for many years, and has accumulated its know-how.

The launch of the IBM Cloud®-based cloud service, KICS Cloud, is designed to provide a reliable, scalable system for securities companies. With the help of MONO-X, KICS's service competitiveness has been greatly improved with APIs and cloud drift using IBM® Power® Virtual Server technology.

KICS Cloud is an all-in-one system that covers all securities business functions from front office to back office. The system is flexible and customizable, enabling the delivery of custom-made services to meet the needs of customers. It is also characterized by its support for almost all financial products, including domestic and foreign stocks, futures trading and stock options, and investment trusts. With IBM Cloud, companies can build infrastructure faster, reduce upfront costs, and gain operational flexibility—all while helping customers solve their business challenges.