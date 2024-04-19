Using the IBM® StepZen Graph Server solution, Komax built a GraphQL layer that connects to its internal data in PostgreSQL databases and numerous microservices. The company’s first application built on StepZen1 (link resides outside of ibm.com) was a new website that enables integration and consolidation of all Komax Group companies on a single platform.

With the new website built out in a matter of weeks, Komax is now expanding to other back ends and use cases. For example, by connecting Salesforce through StepZen’s GraphQL layer, the company is able to deliver richer content into the self-service capabilities they are building for customers.

1StepZen is now part of IBM API Connect. This organization's purchase of the solution occurred before StepZen was acquired by IBM in February 2023, therefore StepZen is referred to as a standalone solution in this case study.