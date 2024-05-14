Kilroy Blockchain LLC

Kilroy Blockchain uses AI and Blockchain technologies from IBM to create applications crucial to daily use cases. Riley, is an application that helps the blind and the visually impaired to navigate around their surroundings, while Cognitive Roadway Knowbot, helps cities tap into data they couldn't before.
Kilroy noticed that the blind or visually impaired, aged between 18 and 21, had smartphones and headsets, they couldn’t tell what was around them without asking someone. The thought that AI could change this is now a life-changing AI app called Riley.
Kilroy Blockchain’s Riley provides blind and visually impaired users with a spoken description of what’s around them. The app captures a picture of the environment in question and the image is sent to the IBM Watson Visual Recognition service, a cloud-based AI service that is part of the IBM Developer Cloud portfolio, which scans the image. The IBM Watson Text to Speech service then converts these text descriptors to a spoken announcement.
