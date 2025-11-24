KIB partners with IBM to modernize its integration landscape, accelerating digital growth and innovation.
KIB faced growing challenges with its legacy middleware, which hindered the bank’s digital transformation journey. The outdated integration solution created complex point-to-point connections, lacked flexibility, and resulted in high maintenance costs due to manual interventions and custom coding.
These limitations slowed time to market, restricted real-time processing, and impacted scalability, performance, and customer experience.
for digital services, enabling quicker access to new features for customers
supporting high-volume customer activity with ease
delivering faster and smoother digital interactions
KIB, in close collaboration with IBM Expert Labs, initiated a strategic transformation focused on building a modern end-to-end integration architecture with the IBM® webMethods® Hybrid Integration solution. This joint effort laid the foundation for a cloud-native, scalable and security-rich middleware environment that aligned with KIB’s digital growth strategy.
IBM Expert Labs helped design and implement an enterprise-grade integration platform, delivering 300 reusable APIs and creating an open banking framework that enabled seamless collaboration with fintechs, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and third-party service providers. The solution replaced legacy systems with containerized deployments, centralized monitoring and optimized resource management—dramatically reducing manual effort and integration complexity.
The IBM Expert Labs-led integration delivered measurable impact across KIB’s digital ecosystem, enabling 40% faster time to market for digital services and quicker access to new features for customers. Additionally, the integration supported a 4x increase in transaction throughput, handling high-volume customer activity with ease.
Across KIB, internal teams were empowered to independently manage and operate the middleware, ensuring long-term sustainability and ownership of the integration landscape. The integration platform also helped achieve a 60% reduction in latency, delivering faster and smoother digital interactions.
This transformation has positioned KIB to accelerate digital product launches, streamline partner onboarding and maintain compliance with evolving regulatory standards. With a modern and agile integration architecture in place, KIB is now equipped to innovate faster, scale efficiently and deliver enhanced customer experiences across their digital channels.
Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a leading financial institution offering innovative banking solutions across retail, corporate and investment sectors. Committed to digital transformation and customer-centric services, KIB plays a key role in advancing Kuwait’s financial ecosystem through technology and compliance management.
