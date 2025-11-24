The IBM Expert Labs-led integration delivered measurable impact across KIB’s digital ecosystem, enabling 40% faster time to market for digital services and quicker access to new features for customers. Additionally, the integration supported a 4x increase in transaction throughput, handling high-volume customer activity with ease.

Across KIB, internal teams were empowered to independently manage and operate the middleware, ensuring long-term sustainability and ownership of the integration landscape. The integration platform also helped achieve a 60% reduction in latency, delivering faster and smoother digital interactions.

This transformation has positioned KIB to accelerate digital product launches, streamline partner onboarding and maintain compliance with evolving regulatory standards. With a modern and agile integration architecture in place, KIB is now equipped to innovate faster, scale efficiently and deliver enhanced customer experiences across their digital channels.