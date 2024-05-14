In 1965, just a few years after the semiconductor industry emerged, the engineer and businessman Gordon Moore made a prediction. He said he expected the number of transistors packed onto a single chip to double every two years for the next decade.

It was a bold claim, a vision of the future as bold as the one quantum computing pioneers express today. Moore believed engineers would manage to pull a rabbit out of a hat five times in ten years. But he didn’t go further than 1975 – it seemed clear that at some point the magic would run out and things would slow down.

Moore’s prediction, which came to be known as Moore’s Law, played out for much more than a decade. Every two or three years since the mid-1960s, engineers have managed to double the transistor density of microchips. Transistors that were as wide as wool fibers (20 micrometers) in the late 1960s have shrunk to microscopic scales. In 2021, IBM created a chip with its smallest components just two nanometers wide — narrower than a strand of human DNA.

To keep Moore’s Law alive for the last several decades, engineers have relied on a chemistry trick.

In the 1980s, a team at IBM discovered a new method for printing transistors onto chips. They mixed string-like, branching molecules into a solution, and painted that solution – known as a photoresist – as a thin coating on the surface of a blank chip.

Once the solution dried, the molecules stuck to the surface. Then, the team shone an ultraviolet light on that surface through a patterned screen. The screen made sure that only some of the molecules were exposed to the light, while others were left in shadow.

The branches on those chemical strands reacted under light. When they reacted, they changed how the photoresist behaved, making it more or less sticky. The researchers washed the UV-exposed photoresist away with water. The molecules that stayed behind formed complex patterns on the silicon wafer.

Today, those patterns act as guides for microchip wiring. Manufacturers print transistors on top of these patterns, using them as guides for the fine computing structures.

“When you look at these patterns under a microscope it’s remarkable how neat those lines are, with crisp edges,” said Jeannette Garcia, Senior Research Manager for Quantum Applications Research and Software at IBM Quantum.

That crispness matters – any imprecision could lead to errors in the manufacturing process and useless microchips.

IBM has worked closely with partners like JSR to refine this process, engineering the photoresists for fine control over the shape of the patterns at nanometer scales.

“With precise chemistry you can get down to these incredibly small feature sizes, no wider than the photoresist polymers,” Garcia said. “That’s how we’ve gotten down to two nanometer-wide components. It drives Moore’s Law.”