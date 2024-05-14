Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.

Japan Airline’s CIEL cloud consists of four infrastructures:

CIEL/J, a private cloud infrastructure based on the VMware vSphere platform, built in the existing data center

CIEL/D, a public cloud infrastructure provided by a dedicated infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and integrated with the private cloud infrastructure

CIEL/S, a public cloud infrastructure provided by a shared IaaS and platform as a service (PaaS)

CIEL/manager, a hybrid cloud management infrastructure to integrally manage the operations of CIEL/J, CIEL/D and CIEL/S clouds

The CIEL cloud provides all of the infrastructures necessary to support the various services and applications JAL Group deploys to realize the JAL Vision. To build the CIEL/J, CIEL/D and CIEL/manager infrastructures, Japan Airlines and JAL INFOTEC chose IBM as a project partner and collaborated with IBM®.

“We gathered the requirements and asked some vendors to propose, and IBM proposed the most advanced solution at that time,” says Mr. Yaze.

From the start, Japan Airlines and JAL INFOTEC planned to implement the same virtualization architecture both on-premises and on the public cloud. This strategy would allow the company to seamlessly switch between the two environments without stopping the virtual machines. It also provides more flexibility and control over the balance of quality, cost and speed.

Under the agreement, IBM implemented a software-defined data center (SDDC) environment on IBM Cloud interconnected with the on-premises cloud by extending the Layer 2 (L2) network using the Cross-vCenter NSX environment. The SDDC architecture is based on VMware vSphere hypervisor, and consists of VMware vSAN for software-defined storage (SDS) and VMware NSX Data Center (VMware NSX) for software-defined network (SDN) technologies.

However, more was needed to satisfy requirements for CIEL to become the new enterprise infrastructure.

“We requested IBM to demonstrate each function through testing — not by theory — to ensure that the new environment delivered the system reliability and with the quality we needed,” says Takahiro Oguma, Vice President, Hybrid Cloud Service & Strategy at JAL INFOTEC. “We put a heavy burden on IBM engineers because we did not compromise on the quality even during a tight schedule. But they accomplished their mission with success.”

For the CIEL/J infrastructure, IBM deployed network virtualization to accelerate the network speed, building the network environment using two SDNs: Cisco Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) technology and the VMware NSX platform. Implementing the two SDNs and performing their respective functions required a high level of skill for both solutions.

“IBM assigned engineers who had knowledge and experience on both the VMware NSX and the Cisco ACI,” adds Mr. Oguma. “They successfully built the virtual network just as we had pictured for CIEL and made it possible to maintain the challenging consistency between the two SDNs, which allowed us to accelerate the network automation with confidence.”

The CIEL/manager cloud enhances workflows and automates routine tasks and processes using the IT Service Management and IT Operation Management applications of the ServiceNow platform.

IBM contributed greatly to the infrastructure implementation. “IBM understood our goal and supported us by proposing and implementing the best solution for JAL. IBM is our trusted partner that we can rely on,” says Mr. Yaze.

Looking back on the infrastructure implementation period, Mr. Oshima appreciates the support from IBM. “We needed to combine a wide range of new technologies for the implementation, but we overcame these difficulties by building a team that cut across traditional organizations and roles. As a system integrator, IBM closely cooperated with us in a complex multi-vendor project, flexibly addressed multi-discipline issues, and completed the project with responsibility. We expect IBM’s continuous support for the operation phase.”