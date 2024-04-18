Croatian Pensions Insurance Institute (HZMO)

The solution has enabled HZMO to reach the same standards that many other government-owned organizations are using to make pension payments in the European Union, helping it prepare for becoming part of an international network.



A major advantage of using Sterling B2B Integrator over other competitive software is that it offers a range of modules, which work with a diversity of systems and standards. Explains Grković-Hrabar, “Our partner agencies can use FTP, HTTPS, Connect:Direct or whatever protocol they want to use. We can cover all of these different types with Sterling B2B Integrator because it is complete with all of these protocols. This is important for us in this difficult economic climate—we can’t expect our partners to invest in new software to be compatible with us. With Sterling B2B Integrator they can receive the data we send them without any upgrades to their systems.”



Automating data transfer has already benefited HZMO’s business by freeing up resource time and costs associated with carrying out the process manually. Data can now be sent to the agencies more regularly to help ensure that it is up-to-date and help minimize the risk of erroneous payments. Information can also be more easily updated and errors rectified without having to re-start the process, improving the manageability of data transfer.



Grković-Hrabar, “Data transmission is faster and more efficient now and we have a higher data accuracy because the entire process of data exchange from our mainframes to the partners’ systems at the other end is automated. Processes are also standardized. In short, efficiency, accuracy and standardization are three of the major benefits we are receiving.”