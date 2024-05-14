The global automotive industry is undergoing massive disruption. Hybrid, electric and autonomous vehicle is changing the industry altogether. Customer expectations and behavior are undergoing a sea change. People expect more technology features from their vehicles. As part of this paradigm shift, Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) faces competition not just from traditional industry competitors but also from within the technology domain as customers demand more from their automobile ownership experience. HCIL knew it needed to sustain and evolve its business simultaneously. This would require a deep understanding of real customers’ needs supported by a robust customer management platform.