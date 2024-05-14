Honda Cars India improves customer connection and services with IoT and cloud
The global automotive industry is undergoing massive disruption. Hybrid, electric and autonomous vehicle is changing the industry altogether. Customer expectations and behavior are undergoing a sea change. People expect more technology features from their vehicles. As part of this paradigm shift, Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) faces competition not just from traditional industry competitors but also from within the technology domain as customers demand more from their automobile ownership experience. HCIL knew it needed to sustain and evolve its business simultaneously. This would require a deep understanding of real customers’ needs supported by a robust customer management platform.
Honda Cars India knew it needed to sustain and evolve its business simultaneously through a deeper understanding of real customers’ needs, supported by a robust customer management platform. It worked with consultants from IBM Garage to create a new CRM platform based on the IBM IoT Connected Vehicle Insights solution running on IBM Cloud to boost safety, convenience and fun for its customers. Insights from the CRM solution will help Honda Cars India create an engaged customer experience while driving internal value for the future of the company.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2019. IBM Corporation, Software Group (or appropriate division, or no division), Route 100, Somers, NY 10589
Produced in the United States of America March 2019.
IBM, the IBM logo and ibm.com are trademarks of International Business Machines Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on the web at “Copyright and trademark information” at www.ibm.com/legal/copyright-trademark.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates. THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.