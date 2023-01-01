“Hanzo, a leading provider of AI-enabled eDiscovery and compliance solutions, looks forward to the possibilities of actionable intelligence and eDiscovery insights that IBM's watsonx portfolio opens up for the corporate legal and compliance industry.
Companies continue to struggle with reducing the time and cost of review during legal matters. As a longtime provider of innovative technologies for intelligently collecting and managing collaboration and interactive data for enterprise clients at scale, we're excited to extend the transformative power of generative AI and embed technologies like watsonx.ai into our solutions to securely bring enhanced and automated data analysis and culling that addresses the challenge of managing massive volumes of complex dynamic data for legal, HR, security and IT professionals.”
Don Terry
Chief Revenue Officer
Hanzo
Hanzo's (link resides outside of ibm.com) vision is to ‘Provide Organizations the Single Source of Truth for their Enterprise Communication Data’. To achieve their vision, their mission is to continually develop and evolve the Hanzo platform to enable companies to discover the truth in what’s happening in their workplace. Their applications integrate with the next generation of data sources allowing companies to understand and control their dynamic data and respond to incidents such as litigation, investigations, and audits effectively.
