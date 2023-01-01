“Hanzo, a leading provider of AI-enabled eDiscovery and compliance solutions, looks forward to the possibilities of actionable intelligence and eDiscovery insights that IBM's watsonx portfolio opens up for the corporate legal and compliance industry.

Companies continue to struggle with reducing the time and cost of review during legal matters. As a longtime provider of innovative technologies for intelligently collecting and managing collaboration and interactive data for enterprise clients at scale, we're excited to extend the transformative power of generative AI and embed technologies like watsonx.ai into our solutions to securely bring enhanced and automated data analysis and culling that addresses the challenge of managing massive volumes of complex dynamic data for legal, HR, security and IT professionals.”



Don Terry

Chief Revenue Officer

Hanzo