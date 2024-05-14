Hana Financial Group engaged IBM Services – Technology Support to provide Integrated Multivendor Support Services. The IBM Services group in Korea helped the business standardize and unify the IT maintenance systems of 11 of its affiliates, using proven project management processes for service delivery, vendor management and reporting. The IBM multivendor support team works directly at the Hana Financial Group office and can therefore take a proactive approach to maintenance, identifying potential issues before they cause downtime.

Under the contract, the IBM team provides a single point of contact for the group’s multivendor datacenter. The IBM team also provides a single contract and consolidated invoices, which simplifies administration and equipment maintenance processes.

The IBM group also stocks frequently used parts at the group’s remote data center to minimize repair times in the event that a replacement part is needed.

The IBM team provides a call management solution to help address system errors. The call management solution provides insight into the problem handling and vendor management processes from the time the issue is reported until it is resolved. The IBM group has also implemented a project management office, which provides immediate responses to the group’s questions, helps coach the group on IT issues and helps to redefine governance, rescue and recovery operations with the Hana Financial Group staff.