The firm is also growing to serve the well-established North American and European clinical trial markets. George Clinical specializes in a wide range of therapeutic areas including oncology, kidney and metabolic, cardiovascular, neurology, respiratory, endocrinology and medical devices.

Further contributing to George Clinical’s prominence is its affiliation with the George Institute for Global Health, a world leader in chronic disease and other research categories.

“What makes George Clinical stand out is the scientific leadership that we can provide in various therapeutic areas,” says Ullas Arabhavi, Head of Data Management for George Clinical. “We can contact leading researchers and principal investigators in key specialties, and we often have better availability to these experts than other CROs.”

Around 2013, the George Institute for Global Health was working on several key research projects that required external assistance. These projects included endpoint adjudication involving thousands of research subjects. The Institute asked IBM to help build databases for these projects. IBM also trained staff on how to use the IBM® Clinical Development solution, a clinical data management system from IBM Watson Health® that enables users to organize and analyze report data from anywhere in the world.