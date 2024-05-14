Home Case Studies future-group-watsoniot Future Group
Future Group optimizes energy consumption with a Watson IoT solution
Businessman sitting on sofa with another businessman leaning over back of sofa talking to him

Future Group embarks on a journey to reduce carbon footprint and its energy consumption by deploying an IoT and AI based solution.
Business Challenge

Future Group wanted to reduce carbon footprint and its energy consumption, which is expected to grow with store expansion.
Transformation

Future Group engaged IBM Services® to monitor real-time electricity consumption and facilitate centralized energy management and automated alert systems by leveraging IoT, Big Data and Analytics.
Business Benefits

10% reduction

in annual energy cost

Improved

customer experience

Asset maintenance

improves with reduced equipment failures
Business challenge story
Reducing carbon footprint and energy consumption

With a strong retail presence, Future Group spends significant amount annually in store energy cost, which is expected to grow with store expansion. Led by company’s sustainability program to reduce carbon footprint and a need to reduce its energy consumption by 10%, Future Group wanted an IoT and AI based solution that would integrate heterogeneous infrastructure consisting of legacy stores and new store to have a holistic view of its energy consumption.
Transformation Story
Building a Green Store platform

IBM Services proposed a "Green Store" platform built on IBM® TRIRIGA® Building Insights solution to monitor real-time electricity consumption and facilitate centralized energy management and automated alert systems by leveraging IoT, Big Data and Analytics. The flexible and scalable SaaS based solution adapts to new consumption, weather and occupancy patterns to provide insights into key data points on Energy Usage and Wastage—offering predictions to future conditions leading to optimization of energy consumption and reduction in energy cost.
Results story
Optimization of energy consumption and reduction in energy cost

The proposed “Green Store” platform will lead to a reduction in carbon footprint and annual energy cost by 10% while improving asset maintenance with reduced equipment failures. The centralized energy management will also drive better customer experience.
Future Group Logo
Future Group

Future Group (link resides outside of ibm.com), India’s largest retailer with notable presence in FMCG and integrated food industry, owns popular supermarket chains like Big Bazaar and lifestyle stores like Central and Brand Factory. The group has 1,500+ stores, which include a combination of small and large outlets, spread in more than 350 cities across the country.
Solution components IBM TRIRIGA Facilities Management Big Data Consulting Services Watson IoT
