Fortune Technology Company

The Finance Department had to deal with complex and repetitive tasks. Fortune Technology is a senior RPA ecosystem partner of IBM, and senior consultants and business personnel of the Finance Department of Fortune Technology had repeated in-depth communications with the client. After understanding the client’s specific needs, they decided to provide the client with the RPA finance robot consulting and implementation services based on IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation. They intended to sort out and automate the business processes for the two major business lines of finance, including fund management and accounting and bill management and accounting.

First of all, at the PoC stage, a robot that could download bank statements from the corporate Internet banking systems was quickly developed based on IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation, which was required to automatically log into the corporate Internet banking page of Bank of China, select a designated bank account, and download the bank statement for a specific time period, so as to verify the technical feasibility of the RPA robot. After the launch of the robot that could download bank statements from the corporate Internet banking systems, it saved three hours a day for the business personnel of the settlement center, doubled their work efficiency and achieved an accuracy of 100%.

Secondly, an unattended finance robot was developed and deployed to connect various heterogeneous systems, such as the corporate Internet banking systems, the OA system, the finance system, the fund management system and the tax system.

Then, the technical issues in unified management of USB devices from various banks and automatic login were solved to achieve optimization through the third-party Internet banking USB HUB solution.

Finally, 9 finance robots based on IBM Cloud Pak for Automation were deployed for the client, including: the robot for downloading bank statements, the robot for handling position sheets, the robot for receipt accounting, the robot for payment accounting, the robot for billing and accounting, the robot for bill acceptance and accounting, the robot for expense reimbursement uploading and accounting, the robot for invoicing application and entry, and the robot for notes receivable management.

The successful deployment of 9 finance robots created a brand-new high-efficiency financial management model for the manufacturer. It also made the client highly appreciate the functions of IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation. IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation is a simple, easy-to-use, high-efficiency and stable container cloud-based intelligent automation software platform for enterprises and has great integration capabilities for automation products and various functions, including a variety of embedded AI, intelligent decision-making, workflow, content arrangement, document recognition, codeless development, machine learning, low-code development tools, intelligent analysis, etc. It enables clients to use pre-integrated automation technologies and low-code tools to design, build and run automation applications and services on any cloud. It is the best choice for businesses that expect to build a new intelligent work model in the future.