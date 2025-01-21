Home
Flex IT
In 2021, Flex IT began a transformative project to renew their commerce solution and automate marketing processes. With a new go-to-market plan emphasizing sustainability, Flex IT aimed to grow yearly revenue from EUR 200 million to EUR 1800 million across Europe. To support this growth, they required a B2B Commerce platform capable of showcasing CO2 impact, a shift towards a partial B2C strategy and implementing a marketing cloud for personalized prospect relationships.
Flex IT’s initial partner encountered various implementation issues, leading to a project standstill. Issues included excessive customizations, using a non-production prototype and accidental implementation on the partner’s development system instead of Flex IT's. The relationship was terminated—prompting a new partner selection process with Salesforce which resulted in choosing Waeg, an IBM Company.
In response to the complex challenges faced by FlexIT, Waeg implemented a holistic and meticulous approach that addressed the intricacies of the B2B Commerce renewal and marketing automation initiative. Recognizing the need for a robust and scalable solution, Waeg embarked on a journey to re-implement the B2B Commerce platform from the ground up.
This comprehensive solution extended beyond a mere technical overhaul. The team focused on seamlessly integrating the essential marketing tools and processes required to propel FlexIT towards its sustainability-driven go-to-market strategy. This involved leveraging the capabilities of Salesforce Marketing Cloud to establish personalized prospect relationships, aligning with FlexIT's emphasis on engaging and sustainable business practices.
The webshop's soft launch in June 2023 showcased a multitude of enhancements, including robust multi-language support, elevated search functionality that effectively drove sales and a more engaging presentation of sustainability and eco-information. The integration of Ecochain's eco-score (measuring the environmental impact of hardware) was seamlessly woven into the platform. Noteworthy operational improvements were achieved with a substantial reduction in customer onboarding time—shrinking from a week to just 24 hours.
Additionally, the introduction of prepayment options further streamlined transactions. This collective effort marked a pivotal shift—propelling the project into a full transition towards a data-driven approach. The successful integration of these features not only demonstrated the strength of the strategic partnership but also underscored the effectiveness of collaborative problem-solving. The project's outcomes stand as a testament to the power of innovation and teamwork, solidifying the platform's resilience and adaptability in the ever-evolving landscape of B2B Commerce.
Despite encountering challenges, the collective problem-solving approach among Waeg, Flex IT and Salesforce ensured a successful resolution. It illustrated the strength of the strategic partnership in navigating unforeseen complexities. The collaboration between Waeg and Flex IT successfully transformed the latter’s commerce and marketing strategy, aligning with their client's vision and significantly enhancing their online presence and operational efficiency. The project not only met but exceeded expectations, showcasing the power of strategic partnerships and collaborative problem-solving.
Looking ahead, Flex IT is now considering the implementation of Service Cloud and Sales Cloud for future enhancements. This strategic foresight reflects the ongoing commitment to leveraging Salesforce's capabilities for further operational improvements and customer-centric initiatives. The success of this transformative partnership highlights the power of collaborative problem-solving and showcases the potential for continued innovation and growth in Flex IT's endeavors.
Flex IT (link resides outside of ibm.com), based in Leiden, Netherlands, is a high-tech company with 200 employees operating in the B2B sector. The business is the number 1 distributor of circular IT hardware in Europe. With a focus on technology and IT solutions, they cater to diverse industries such as software development, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and digital transformation. Operating globally, they leverage their expertise to provide flexible IT services and solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of their clients.
