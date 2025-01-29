“We don’t just use IBM Targetprocess to manage work packages,” says Mutschler. “We use it to develop our objectives and key results (OKRs) to achieve alignment with a common, strategic goal. Historically, our adherence to roadmap KPI was 50%-60%. After implementing SAFe and IBM Targetprocess, this KPI is consistently over 90%.”

According to Mutschler, developers use Targetprocess as a common platform, reducing the overhead of supporting a wide range of tools and allowing them to manage the company’s complex project portfolio more effectively than they could before.

This consolidation has simplified the development process and enabled more effective program increment (PI) planning. “Transparency of alignment is the main value, especially when we do PI planning,” Mutschler says. “It’s a great tool with all the planning boards we have to visualize dependencies so that everyone sees the part of the work that they need in the end.”

ETAS also uses Targetprocess to achieve important operational improvements, which include:

Reducing significantly the time required to respond to customer requests

Replacing manual testing with automated testing to save time and increase efficiency

Establishing transparency that optimizes processes and enhances collaboration

These benefits have made ETAS’ development teams more productive and led to increased confidence from customers regarding the reliability and quality of the products being delivered.

Advice for others implementing Agile

ETAS has significantly advanced its Agile transformation using IBM Targetprocess, but more is yet to come. For the next iteration, the company’s leaders are looking to expand the use of Targetprocess, and implement comprehensive, overarching portfolio management for the entire organization.

When asked for any advice for others seeking to implement Agile practices, Mutschler adds, “Be patient. When it comes to agility, mindset and principles are very important, because in the end, it’s about the way we work together, how we lead the company, and how we make decisions.”

Building an environment where this mindset could grow was essential for the success at ETAS, and Targetprocess was a key element. “When we show colleagues the potential of IBM Targetprocess, they say, ‘I want that. You’ve got a cool product, and I want to have it, and please make sure I can get it as quickly as possible.’ We have achieved such a high level of acceptance that we have a waiting list for new users.”