Destiny Corporation

Destiny, an IBM Business Partner, has helped numerous clients deploy IBM Netezza Performance Server for IBM Cloud Pak® for Data. Cloud Pak for Data offers businesses an extensible, cloud-native data and AI platform that runs on any cloud and modernizes the collection, organization and analysis of data while implementing AI throughout the organization. The solution allows businesses to provision and deploy data services flexibly and rapidly, and is tailored to power deeper and faster queries on large and complex data sets. Customers can take advantage of the powerful Cloud Pak for Data AI capabilities such as IBM InfoSphere® DataStage®, IBM Cognos® Analytics and IBM Streams for real-time analytics.

“When we tell these clients that they can get answers to their business questions in minutes, their initial response is disbelief,” says Rafiee. “We show them how easy it is with IBM Netezza Performance Server, a proven industry standard for almost two decades.”



Beyond the outright performance benefits the solution offers, Destiny favors Netezza for its intuitive management capabilities and its straightforward use, even for non-technical business personnel. “It’s very easy for business users to create results sets inside the system,” comments Rafiee. Users can create tables with result sets on the fly inside Netezza without any help or validation from IT personnel, often after just a couple of days of training.



Enterprises now also have access to data virtualization, which involves querying data across many systems without having to copy and replicate data. Data virtualization can help reduce costs and can also simplify analytics while improving accuracy and relevance.



As part of the deployment process, Destiny offers training workshops to get business users up to speed with Netezza Performance Server. According to Rafiee, this is a vital step for getting the most performance out of the solution, because the seamless integration and operation can leave users unaware of its full capabilities.



“Business users are accustomed to extracting data from source systems and databases to analyze it elsewhere. Netezza can fit into any existing ODBC-capable analytics architecture to make applications execute queries faster. However, the real power of the solution is when clients run the analytics inside the system. We recently redesigned one banking client’s predictive analytics processes to run on their existing Netezza system. They saw critical reporting jobs go from 45 hours to 12 seconds.”

