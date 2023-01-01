“For more than a century, Deluxe has delivered innovative solutions and platforms that revolutionize the way businesses pay, get paid, and grow. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of financial institutions, and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands while processing approximately USD 3 trillion in annual payment volume. Our success—and by extension our customers’ success—is dependent on our ability to anticipate payments, marketing, and operational trends, including game-changing technologies that drive new business opportunities.

Generative Al is one of those pivotal points; a technology game-changer for many industries, including ours. But it’s important to recognize that consumer Al is not the same as enterprise Al. Enterprise Al is designed to solve real business problems. Generative Al capabilities, like those found in IBM watsonx, drive quick productivity gains and time to value for enterprises. Open-source, proprietary, or hybrid foundation models therein provide the analytics and insights that allow businesses and organizations to customize and scale use cases to meet their needs. Enterprise-grade Conversational Al enhances customer experience and speeds response times. We believe that enterprise-focused Al expertise and technologies will help propel our customers and enterprise forward into the next century.”



Yogaraj (Yogs) Jayaprakasam

Chief Technology & Digital Officer

Deluxe Corporation