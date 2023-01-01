“We are currently leveraging IBM’s AI Governance solution within our Risk Management practice to establish a foundation for trustworthy AI implementation. This comprehensive solution encompasses various aspects of AI governance, including regulatory compliance, risk management, and lifecycle governance. Utilizing watsonx.governance, we are actively engaging customers to adopt a similar approach for generative AI and establish trust and compliance within AI applications.”
Jacob Bock Axelsen (PhD)
CTO, Risk Advisory
Deloitte
Building on more than 175 years of service, Deloitte’s (link resides outside of ibm.com) network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Together, Deloitte’s more than 415,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters.
For Deloitte, good isn’t good enough. They aim to be the best at all that they do—to help clients realize their ambitions, to make a positive difference in society, and to maximize the success of their people and their communities. This drive fuels the commitment and humanity that run deep through their every action.
