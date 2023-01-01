“…Our partnership with IBM began in 1962. Both of us were not there yet, but we were together in 2015 when we decided to develop AI in the company. Eight years later, the result is that we saved time equivalent to 1,600 full time jobs, because we automated parts of the work by leveraging AI and technology. We provided better guidance to our advisors, we helped our clients, and we measured very precisely the savings. These time savings represent for us an investment because we reduced repetitive tasks and freed time for our advisors to develop new commercial and business value. So you see, the productivity impact is absolutely huge for the 30,000 advisors working in direct link with the clients.”
Nicolas Théry
Chairman,
Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale
One of France’s leading bank insurers, with more than 77,000 employees serving more than 30 million customers, Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale’s (link resides outside of ibm.com) 4,500 branches offer a diversified range of services to private individuals, local professionals and companies of all sizes. Ranking among Europe’s strongest banking groups, its equity totaled €56.7 billion and its CET1 ratio was estimated at 18.2% as of December 31, 2022.
