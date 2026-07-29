Coordinating security across diverse, multi-industry operations

Credicorp operates a diversified portfolio of businesses across Latin America, including banking, digital banking, insurance, microfinance, wealth management and health services, each with its own operational structure, risk profile and technology landscape.

While this model supports flexibility and local responsiveness, it also introduces complexity in how cybersecurity is managed across the group. Different tools, processes and maturity levels can make it difficult to achieve consistent visibility and alignment across environments. Security teams often need to piece together information from multiple sources to understand incidents, increasing the time required to assess risk and coordinate responses.

As threats become more sophisticated and the volume of data continues to grow, maintaining a unified view of exposure while balancing centralized oversight with the operational flexibility required by each business has become a critical challenge for the organization.