Coordinating security across diverse, multi-industry operations

A unified, AI-enabled SOC improves threat detection, visibility and response across companies
Credicorp operates a diversified portfolio of businesses across Latin America, including banking, digital banking, insurance, microfinance, wealth management and health services, each with its own operational structure, risk profile and technology landscape.
While this model supports flexibility and local responsiveness, it also introduces complexity in how cybersecurity is managed across the group. Different tools, processes and maturity levels can make it difficult to achieve consistent visibility and alignment across environments. Security teams often need to piece together information from multiple sources to understand incidents, increasing the time required to assess risk and coordinate responses.
As threats become more sophisticated and the volume of data continues to grow, maintaining a unified view of exposure while balancing centralized oversight with the operational flexibility required by each business has become a critical challenge for the organization.
To strengthen how risk is managed across its diverse operations, Credicorp is establishing a centralized Cyber Defense Center designed to deliver security as a shared, group-wide capability. In collaboration with IBM Security Services, the organization is defining and implementing a unified cybersecurity operating model that aligns detection, investigation and response while preserving the flexibility required by each business. the organization is defining and implementing a unified cybersecurity operating model that aligns detection, investigation and response while preserving the flexibility required by each business.
IBM Security Services supports the design and orchestration of this model across people, processes and technology, helping standardize practices and scale capabilities consistently across the group. At its core, a multi-tenant security platform combines Google SecOps with IBM’s AI-enabled services and operational expertise, bringing together advanced threat detection, automated investigation and response orchestration. By integrating Google’s security analytics and AI capabilities with IBM’s cybersecurity operations experience, the model helps accelerate threat detection, improve visibility and streamline remediation across the organization.
This transformation is being delivered as a phased journey across the group, with the first wave of companies already operating under the new model. Alerts are enriched, triaged and, in many cases, handled through automated playbooks, enabling teams to focus on higher-value analysis. Additional entities continue to be onboarded as the model scales across the organization, with approximately 25% of companies within scope already operating under the new model in line with the initial deployment roadmap.
With the unified model in place, Credicorp is already realizing measurable gains across the first companies onboarded. AI-enabled automation has reduced non-actionable alerts by approximately 85%, enabling security teams to focus on high-priority threats and improving the overall accuracy of detection.
This shift allows teams to analyze and respond to incidents more quickly and consistently, working from a more integrated view across environments. By reducing the time spent gathering context from fragmented systems and processes, security teams can focus more effectively on investigation and response. The standardized approach also streamlines operations, reducing duplication of effort while maintaining the flexibility required by each business.
As the rollout continues, Credicorp is establishing a baseline of operational metrics across participating companies to measure efficiencies and improvements over time. Ongoing tuning initiatives and automation enhancements are expected to further improve visibility, operational consistency and response effectiveness as additional entities are onboarded, helping scale the benefits of the model across the broader organization.
Credicorp (NYSE: BAP), headquartered in Lima, Peru, is the country’s leading financial services holding company. Founded in 1995, it operates across universal banking, microfinance, insurance and pension funds, investment advisory and asset management in Latin America and the United States, serving millions of customers through subsidiaries such as BCP, Mibanco, Pacífico, Prima AFP, Credicorp Capital, Krealo, and Yape.
Google SecOps is a cloud native platform that detects, investigates, and responds to threats by analyzing large volumes of security data, applying threat intelligence, and automating response actions.
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