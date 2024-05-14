To enjoy the success it does, Cochlear has become synonymous with innovation—both for its product lines, that have won numerous local and international accolades, as well as in the way it serves its customers.

Vishy Narayanan, Head of Online, Cochlear, explains, “Like many businesses that grow rapidly in a short time, Cochlear had a few localized branches with a strong online presence, but we had no consolidated mechanism for engaging and delivering information to our customers (recipients and candidates) and professionals: our channel partners.”

Without a standardized global online presence, Cochlear’s regional offices built their own web platforms using a wide range of technology.

“We had close to 75 websites across multiple platforms. Some sites were managed by internal teams and others were outsourced; it was a challenge optimizing our technology infrastructure, which meant it was costly and inefficient.”

Content distribution and management processes had issues with consistency, making information sharing across the organization difficult and time-consuming.

“We wanted to improve user experience with a consistent look and feel, better branding and using more intuitive interfaces. We needed to build an online business platform that other parts of the business such as marketing, could leverage to drive customer engagement—rather than each area creating and managing its own solution to satisfy the needs of each new project,” Vishy Narayanan says.