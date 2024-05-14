When it comes to carrying out construction and maintenance work in places like hospitals, data centers and hotels, complexity is inherent. Climava’s work not only requires specialized expertise, but efficient job orchestration and organizational flexibility are critical. The construction, engineering and maintenance firm sets itself apart with a skilled core team. It prides itself on its ability to deliver high-quality work while meeting tight timelines on large-scale projects.

From updating HVAC systems in operating rooms in a Barcelona surgical center to modernizing utility systems in a luxury hotel in Budapest; from deploying equipment at the MareNostrum supercomputer in the in the Barcelona Supercomputing Center to installing an inflatable hangar in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Climava’s work spans industries and the globe.

To hit quality, efficiency and business goals, Climava manages the wide range of variables and logistics for every project in an SAP ERP solution. Climava ran SAP on its own on-premises systems and employed staff to maintain its infrastructure. As Climava grew and raced to keep up with projects and fast-changing client needs, however, its aging computing systems became an increasingly costly and difficult-to-manage liability.

Between system outages and security concerns, stress levels in Climava were rising. System downtime was delaying job bids and complicating project execution. And ongoing issues with backups left the company at risk of critical data losses. Given the ongoing management challenges and the high costs of regular infrastructure upgrades and specialized IT staff, Climava wanted to try something new.

Rather than looking for a solution provider, Climava sought a technology partner. Climava’s goal was to find a company it, and the other companies in its group, could trust to continually manage their IT environments and needs. Based on a recommendation from an advisor, Climava decided to partner with 3Hold Technologies, a consulting group that specializes in SAP and cloud.