Clariti Diagnostics and CTI Global boost efficiency and cut costs with IBM watsonx AI solutions
In several long-term care facilities, lab services are often riddled with inefficiencies. Lab orders are frequently handwritten, faxed or emailed. Patient data is manually entered into electronic health records (EHRs), leading to duplicate entries, errors and slow workflows. All these mean that critical lab results take longer to process, while administrative tasks pile up on already overstretched nursing teams. These issues jeopardize care quality and compliance while driving up operational costs.
Clariti Diagnostics Laboratories was founded to solve these challenges. Based in Columbus, Ohio, this Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified clinical lab serves nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other long-term care providers across the state. In addition to mobile phlebotomy services, Clariti offers a comprehensive range of diagnostic services, including chemistry, hematology, microbiology, molecular Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and pharmacogenomics.
Clariti saw an opportunity to modernize lab services and eliminate paper-based processes, rigid scheduling and missed billing opportunities. To address the inefficiencies plaguing long-term care facilities, they set out to build a solution that would remove common pain points and transform diagnostics for providers and patients alike. Their goal was twofold: eliminate operational barriers for customers and strengthen their own ability to deliver accurate, timely lab services at scale.
To modernize lab operations, Clariti partnered with CTI Global to deploy LifeHealth, a virtual medical assistant built with the IBM watsonx® portfolio.
LifeHealth integrates directly with EHR systems, automating lab requisitions, phlebotomy dispatching, billing and results reporting. The IBM® watsonx.ai® AI studio enables scalable AI development, and the IBM watsonx Orchestrate® automation solution brings it all together. Watsonx Orchestrate acts as the connective tissue of the LifeHealth platform–coordinating AI agents, lab systems and staff workflows. By automating multistep tasks such as requisition routing, specimen tracking and billing updates, the solution eliminates manual handoffs and enables seamless flow of information throughout the care continuum.
Together, these capabilities transformed Clariti’s manual workflows into a fully digital, paperless system, reducing administrative burden and enabling real-time and accurate lab interactions across long-term care facilities.
“With IBM watsonx powering LifeHealth, we’ve created a platform that not only automates lab workflows but also intelligently connects Clariti with their clients’ EHR systems, streamlining the continuum of healthcare information and care coordination across long-term care facilities,” said Michelle Barry, PhD, CEO of CTI Global.
With the implementation of LifeHealth, Clariti has emerged as a leader in delivering smarter, faster lab services across Ohio’s long-term care facilities. By digitizing and automating lab workflows with AI-enabled solutions, Clariti achieved a 60% reduction in nursing time spent on lab-related paperwork and a 50% decrease in specimen mislabeling and redraws. These improvements have led to faster –often same-day–turnaround times, significantly enhancing patient care and reducing clinical errors.
“The integration with CTI Global LifeHealth and IBM’s AI technologies has been a game changer,” said Joseph Landau, CEO of Clariti Diagnostics. “Embedding LifeHealth has not only streamlined our lab testing processes but also expanded the breadth, accuracy and speed of our services.”
Today, the organization is equipped to deliver high-quality diagnostics at scale, something that was not feasible prior implementation of the new technology. This collaboration with CTI Global positions Clariti at the forefront of innovation in long-term care diagnostics, with IBM serving as a trusted technology partner to drive future advancements.
Clariti Diagnostics Laboratories is a CLIA-certified clinical laboratory founded in Columbus, Ohio in 2019. The company specializes in serving nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other long-term care providers across Ohio state. Clariti offers a wide range of diagnostic services, including chemistry, hematology, microbiology, molecular PCR, pharmacogenomics and mobile phlebotomy services. Their tailored workflows aim to streamline lab processes and improve patient care.
CTI Global, an IBM Silver Business Partner, is a public-private partnership and social enterprise founded in 2019 and headquartered in Uganda. They focus on bringing sustainable development to rural sub-Saharan Africa through technology and best practices in areas such as agriculture, healthcare, renewable energy and electronic banking. Their LifeHealth digital health ecosystem leverages AI-drive platforms to provide holistic solutions to clients across the world.
Explore how IBM’s AI solutions can modernize your processes, enhancing efficiency and accuracy.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2025. IBM, the IBM logo, IBM watsonx, watsonx.ai, and watsonx Orchestrate are trademarks of IBM Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.
Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.