In several long-term care facilities, lab services are often riddled with inefficiencies. Lab orders are frequently handwritten, faxed or emailed. Patient data is manually entered into electronic health records (EHRs), leading to duplicate entries, errors and slow workflows. All these mean that critical lab results take longer to process, while administrative tasks pile up on already overstretched nursing teams. These issues jeopardize care quality and compliance while driving up operational costs.

Clariti Diagnostics Laboratories was founded to solve these challenges. Based in Columbus, Ohio, this Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified clinical lab serves nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other long-term care providers across the state. In addition to mobile phlebotomy services, Clariti offers a comprehensive range of diagnostic services, including chemistry, hematology, microbiology, molecular Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and pharmacogenomics.

Clariti saw an opportunity to modernize lab services and eliminate paper-based processes, rigid scheduling and missed billing opportunities. To address the inefficiencies plaguing long-term care facilities, they set out to build a solution that would remove common pain points and transform diagnostics for providers and patients alike. Their goal was twofold: eliminate operational barriers for customers and strengthen their own ability to deliver accurate, timely lab services at scale.

