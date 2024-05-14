Since the start of the 21st century, demand for electricity has grown faster in Turkey than in any other developed country. To help meet the growing need for more power capacity, Turkey privatized its electric utility sector in 2013. CK Enerji emerged as the second-largest utility group in this newly liberalized energy marketplace and assumed the responsibility to serve over eight million customers in three of Turkey’s largest regions.

After inheriting infrastructure and employees from the former national power authority, CK Enerji faced formidable business challenges. Timeworn power grids, outdated processes and inefficient operations required modernization. Employees needed properly functioning desktop computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones to help the new company operate in a more competitive business environment.

When CK Enerji’s IT management came onboard, they learned that technical support was provided by an internal team spread out across the organization. Employees expected personal service from co-located IT support personnel. In addition, IT provided its services informally, without documentation. Since service tickets were not issued, there was no way for IT management to get an enterprise-wide perspective on where service requests were coming from or how quickly they were resolved.

Further investigation revealed that in-house service technicians did not always have sufficient training or experience to resolve IT support issues. Given this situation, IT management could not set system-wide standards for technical support and quality assurance.

While reviewing CK Enerji’s inventory of IT assets, management discovered another shortcoming—there was no centralized IT asset management system. In addition, nobody knew which IT devices CK Enerji had inherited from the public utility company.

“We wanted to centralize IT support, but it was not easy to change the culture after the privatization,” says Serhan Özhan, Chief Information Officer of CK Enerji. “The main idea was to standardize and add visibility in the IT area and make this an example for many other business processes.”