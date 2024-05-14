Christian Cinema (link resides outside of ibm.com) selected IBM® Aspera® on Demand and Aspera SDK to enable filmmakers to submit videos at maximum speed to the custom content management platform. Aspera on Demand allows Christian Cinema to transport content from filmmakers directly to where it needs to be—in the cloud. And because Aspera’s transfer technology works over any distance, filmmakers from anywhere across the world are able to take advantage of the solution’s speed and reliability.