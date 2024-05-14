With around 4,000 movies on DVD, Christian Cinema set out to move most of these titles to their online platform in the cloud for digital streaming. Christian Cinema easily integrated IBM® Aspera® On Demand into their custom content management platform, enabling filmmakers to submit their videos over the WAN at maximum speed.
As Christian Cinema moved into the VOD arena, they needed a fast, secure and reliable transfer solution to transport filmmakers’ titles directly to the cloud. Most of the video files range in size from 8 to 12 GB, which made transfer by traditional technologies such as FTP a big challenge. With FTP, network interruptions and latency over the WAN resulted in failed transfers, which had to be started over from the beginning.
Christian Cinema (link resides outside of ibm.com) selected IBM® Aspera® on Demand and Aspera SDK to enable filmmakers to submit videos at maximum speed to the custom content management platform. Aspera on Demand allows Christian Cinema to transport content from filmmakers directly to where it needs to be—in the cloud. And because Aspera’s transfer technology works over any distance, filmmakers from anywhere across the world are able to take advantage of the solution’s speed and reliability.
While it could take weeks to get content ingested into their system and published on their website using other technologies, Aspera drastically reduces the time it takes to upload videos and have them ready for customers on the site. Filmmakers are able to upload, encode and set the pricing for films, all within 24 to 48 hours.
