CRG developed a file transfer platform based on IBM® Aspera® solutions that enables it to share file packages as large as 500 TB at tremendous speeds, helping universities and laboratories leverage existing genetic sequencing data to support cutting-edge research

Business Challenge story Centre de Regulació Genòmica (CRG) wanted to help worldwide research institutions share genome sequencing data. How can such large amounts of data be transmitted quickly and cost-effectively?

Transformation CRG developed a file transfer platform based on IBM® Aspera® solutions—enabling it to share files from a 2 petabyte genomics archive, giving researchers rapid access to the data they need for their cutting-edge genetics projects.

It's difficult to overstate the levels of performance that IBM Aspera can deliver... We’ve even heard that some of our requesters were able to secure investment to upgrade their networking hardware as a result of their positive experiences with IBM Aspera David Camargo IT Director Centre de Regulació Genòmica