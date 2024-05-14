CRG developed a file transfer platform based on IBM® Aspera® solutions that enables it to share file packages as large as 500 TB at tremendous speeds, helping universities and laboratories leverage existing genetic sequencing data to support cutting-edge research
Centre de Regulació Genòmica (CRG) wanted to help worldwide research institutions share genome sequencing data. How can such large amounts of data be transmitted quickly and cost-effectively?
CRG developed a file transfer platform based on IBM® Aspera® solutions—enabling it to share files from a 2 petabyte genomics archive, giving researchers rapid access to the data they need for their cutting-edge genetics projects.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2016, IBM Corporation, 1 New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504 U.S.A.
Produced in the United States of America, April 2016.
IBM, the IBM logo, ibm.com, and Aspera are trademarks of International Business Machines Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on the Web at “Copyright and trademark information” at ibm.com/trademark.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates. The performance data and client examples cited are presented for illustrative purposes only. Actual performance results may vary depending on specific configurations and operating conditions.
THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.