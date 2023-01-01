“We find IBM watsonx.ai exciting, especially for government. The component oriented architecture of IBM Watson has the potential to support the application of AI in ‘on-premise’ environments and thereby meet Schrems II and GDPR requirements, which are essential for government AI usage. We have therefore taken the first steps to test and integrate the IBM AI technology with our F2 government platform, working in close collaboration with some of our government customers.”

Per Tejs Knudsen

CEO

cBrain

