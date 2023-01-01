“We find IBM watsonx.ai exciting, especially for government. The component oriented architecture of IBM Watson has the potential to support the application of AI in ‘on-premise’ environments and thereby meet Schrems II and GDPR requirements, which are essential for government AI usage. We have therefore taken the first steps to test and integrate the IBM AI technology with our F2 government platform, working in close collaboration with some of our government customers.”
Per Tejs Knudsen
CEO
cBrain
cBrain (link resides outside of ibm.com) helps government organizations build trust and sustainable societies through digital transformation. cBrain is a software engineering company with a solid theoretical foundation. They help create measurable efficiency improvements through digitisation of business and knowledge processes.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2023. IBM Corporation, New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504
Produced in the United States of America. July 2023.
IBM, the IBM logo, and ibm.com are trademarks or registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation, in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on ibm.com/trademark.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
All client examples cited or described are presented as illustrations of the manner in which some clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual environmental costs and performance characteristics will vary depending on individual client configurations and conditions. Generally expected results cannot be provided as each client's results will depend entirely on the client's systems and services ordered.
THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.