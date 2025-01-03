Home
Case Studies
KIO Spain
KIO Spain offers solutions that provide robustness, security, and performance superior to other market alternatives and therefore have IBM Power, which offers disruptive technology.
The cloud is a very standard concept now, but a few years ago, customers weren't inspired by the trust it represents today. Changing from the on-premise model to the cloud, without being clear about the flexibility of the solutions both economically and in terms of growth, was not so convincing.
Eight years ago, KIO Spain, an IaaS services company for/targeted at mission-critical infrastructures, sought differentiation by focusing on specialization, availability and quality and had a reduced portfolio of services, but broad enough so that customers could choose and place their loads in the infrastructures that were optimal according to the characteristics of their needs. However, for those customers with high SAP workloads, KIO Spain's proposal has gone hand in hand with IBM Power servers, offering them a differential value to its varied offer of cloud services, because of the performance they provide and because they allow customers to match the hiring of instances (based on the size of the memory), to the pace demanded by the project itself.
been 7 years since KIO Spain started working with IBM and, since then, for the mission-critical IT services company, the best selling point has undoubtedly been to offer its clients a demo of IBM Power by an integrator. This test allows companies to assess and convince themselves of the robustness of IBM solutions and how they work very optimally with machines that are very heavy in RAM.
As a result, 100% of the companies that agreed to try it have become customers of IBM Power servers, becoming part of the KIO Spain portfolio. This figure amounts to a total of 17 companies throughout Spain in the food, logistics, chemical, manufacturing and public administration sectors.
Customers from all over Spain in the food, logistics, chemical industry, manufacturing industry and public administration sectors.
The change from Power 8 to Power 9 has been a substantial improvement in multiple aspects
The change from Power 8 to Power 9 has resulted in a reduction in data center space and energy savings.
Having IBM Power servers has allowed KIO Spain to have a differential service and to be the pioneers in Spain in offering cloud with this model. The company's philosophy is to be able to offer different cloud flavors to its customers, with the options that best fit their needs in each case.
It is particularly noteworthy that large companies decide to move their critical loads to a cloud provider, when there are a large number of companies that normally tend to outsource only what is considered non-critical. Power technology allows for high availability and automatic mechanisms. A system that allows, in the event of a problem on one of the machines, it is automatically backed up by another, guaranteeing the service with total security.
The IBM Power family is well-established as a solution that helps to respond faster to business demands, to protect data from the core to the cloud, and to rationalize knowledge and automation while maximizing reliability in a sustainable way. For companies that work with KIO Spain, IBM Power allows them to modernize applications and infrastructure with a seamless hybrid cloud experience and providing the necessary agility for customers.
IBM Power 9 Enterprise has a vertical scaling infrastructure that allows you to stay ahead of workload challenges, new data sources and compute demands. With these enterprise servers you can prepare workloads for the cloud and build a cloud designed for the most data-intensive workloads.
The results achieved by KIO Spain with IBM Power technology are outstanding, at a time when the cloud is becoming a critical factor in the digital transformation of companies. Mission-critical loads are essential for the operation and continuity of business, so moving them to a cloud environment is a sign of confidence in the provider and the systems in which they are hosted.
The availability and performance enabled by the IBM Power family makes KIO Spain's customers satisfied with IBM technology and its operation with SAP Hana. For KIO Spain, moreover, the collaboration with IBM over the years has allowed it to upgrade Power systems to the newest models, offering its customers the best features for the digital era.
The change from Power 8 to Power 9 has led to a substantial improvement in multiple aspects. The reduction in data center space and energy savings have reached 50%, and performance has increased by 35%.
KIO Spain is part of the KIO Group, whose head is a Mexican company founded in 2002, which offers a wide range of mission-critical IT technology services, which guarantees the implementation, operation and management of its clients' systems, allowing them to efficiently manage their IT operations.