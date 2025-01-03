The cloud is a very standard concept now, but a few years ago, customers weren't inspired by the trust it represents today. Changing from the on-premise model to the cloud, without being clear about the flexibility of the solutions both economically and in terms of growth, was not so convincing

Eight years ago, KIO Spain, an IaaS services company for/targeted at mission-critical infrastructures, sought differentiation by focusing on specialization, availability and quality and had a reduced portfolio of services, but broad enough so that customers could choose and place their loads in the infrastructures that were optimal according to the characteristics of their needs. However, for those customers with high SAP workloads, KIO Spain's proposal has gone hand in hand with IBM Power servers, offering them a differential value to its varied offer of cloud services, because of the performance they provide and because they allow customers to match the hiring of instances (based on the size of the memory), to the pace demanded by the project itself.



It has

been 7 years since KIO Spain started working with IBM and, since then, for the mission-critical IT services company, the best selling point has undoubtedly been to offer its clients a demo of IBM Power by an integrator. This test allows companies to assess and convince themselves of the robustness of IBM solutions and how they work very optimally with machines that are very heavy in RAM

As a result, 100% of the companies that agreed to try it have become customers of IBM Power servers, becoming part of the KIO Spain portfolio. This figure amounts to a total of 17 companies throughout Spain in the food, logistics, chemical, manufacturing and public administration sectors.