They were simultaneously tasked with onboarding engineers who were (traditionally) accustomed to working in a single domain/customer environment. Throughout this integration process, Jerry’s team needed to ensure each technology had gone through the appropriate governance process to ensure service and operational levels were met and in line with Capita’s operating model.

While this integration process was underway, Capita was also shifting its focus to the cloud. Cloud gave the team a more agile approach to application delivery without the concern of costly hardware and capex spend, but that agile approach introduced new challenges. The team quickly learned they could not rely on their manual approach to managing resources as they moved farther along in their cloud journey.

Before the introduction of the IBM® Turbonomic® hybrid cloud cost optimization solution, the team relied on numerous spreadsheets and manual intervention to track resource consumption, virtual machine (VM) sprawl and forecasting. This manual approach forced them to be very reactive rather than proactive in managing resources, which in turn drove a higher rate of performance issues with both customer VMs as well as the platforms themselves. This challenge of managing an environment containing 11,100 workloads—5,100 on-premises and 6,000 in the public cloud—was beyond human scale.