A nuclear power utility in Canada gains capabilities to improve the reliability, efficiency and safety of its operations when it engages IBM to replace a heritage system with the IBM Maximo for Nuclear Power enterprise asset management platform.
Capturing and analyzing data is foundational to understanding the health and performance of nuclear power operational assets and, ultimately, to extending their life by predicting when they require maintenance. Unfortunately, Bruce Power’s heritage system for enterprise asset management (EAM) lacked robust data-management capabilities.
Bruce Power engaged IBM Global Business Services to deploy the IBM Maximo for Nuclear Power EAM platform. Replacing an obsolete EAM system, the tool helps plant managers understand how assets perform in real time and manage them from any location. They also benefit from built-in reports and analytics that generate operational insights and document regulatory compliance. As a result of these capabilities, Bruce Power can generate nuclear power more reliably, efficiently and safely.
