The solution has radically changed the way Clinica Las Americas Auna and Boston Scientific work together. Previously, the hospital managed hundreds of manual orders, related emails and invoices each month. Today, the solution generates replacement orders automatically, eliminating that manual effort.

Furthermore, the blockchain pilot has reduced time between a new order to fulfillment from nearly a week down to an average of 36 hours.

The results of the pilot strongly support the original hypothesis—blockchain technology has radically enhanced efforts to keep essential medical devices and therapies ready for the patients who need them at Clinica Las Americas Auna.

Note: The COVID-19 pandemic began as we were developing this solution. Fortunately, we were able to complete the pilot without issue. Because this is a touch-free solution that simplifies and speeds up delivery of key medical devices, Dr. Angel and his colleagues at Clinica Las Americas Auna practice additional COVID-19-related safety precautions as they focus on battling the pandemic and saving patients’ lives.