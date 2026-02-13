BORICA AD, Bulgaria’s national payment operator, processes high volumes of card and digital transactions across issuing and acquiring institutions. As fraud attacks became faster, more automated and cross-channel, traditional rule-based controls struggled to keep pace.

How do you stop sophisticated fraud in milliseconds without disrupting legitimate transactions?

BORICA faced increasing fraud pressure, rising customer expectations and the need to protect national payment infrastructure with sub-10ms decisioning. False positives risked customer friction, while missed fraud meant financial and reputational exposure. To remain resilient, BORICA required a scalable, real-time fraud prevention platform capable of adapting to evolving attack patterns without compromising performance.