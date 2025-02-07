Transforming small farming with open-source, AI-powered connected edge solutions

Smallholder farmers, often owning five hectares of land or less, play a critical role in global food security—with approximately 570 million of them producing up to one-third of the food consumed worldwide. However, they face numerous challenges, including limited access to modern technology and the increasing impacts of climate change. Edge computing is helping to revolutionize agriculture, and the Linux Foundation is at the forefront of this transformation.

The foundation developed Liquid Prep, an intelligent mobile app-based watering solution, as part of the IBM Call for Code initiative in 2019. The app gathers soil moisture data from a portable sensor, fetches weather information from The Weather Company® and accesses crop data. Powered by IBM technology, it analyzes data and provides watering guidance to farmers, such as whether to water their crops now or conserve it for a better time.

In 2021, Liquid Prep became an open-source software project hosted by the Linux Foundation. The next year, Texas A&M AgriLife joined the IBM Sustainability Accelerator, a pro bono social impact program that helps agricultural communities in arid and drought-prone regions in the US. The Accelerator actively supports software development and enhancements for the app to give farmers insights for more effective water usage. This helps them increase their crop yield while also decreasing economic and environmental costs.