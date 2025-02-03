Sensors, signals and synergy: Enhancing Downer’s data exploration with IBM

IBM introduced Downer to the realm where no-code and low-code solutions could build predictive models to provide faster insights. Downer was able to streamline modeling times with watsonx.ai functionality (deployed on IBM Cloud®), making anomaly detection more efficient.

With SPSS Modeler flows and IBM AutoAI, Downer was able to rapidly develop predictive models that harness both business expertise and advanced time series forecasting and anomaly prediction techniques, allowing for the integration of these models into business operations to enhance decision-making processes.

Downer exceeded their goal and significantly decreased the time to detect faulty sensors from 2 months to 1 week. The focus was not on revolutionizing the process but presenting patterns to enhance and refine data analysis while making it available to those without expert domain knowledge.

The solutions enabled Downer to explore different models and refine their data investigation processes, emphasizing:

Versatility : Downer was able to integrate diverse data sources and ensure uninterrupted data access.

: Downer was able to integrate diverse data sources and ensure uninterrupted data access. Speed and scalability : Downer efficiently adapted models to diverse data signals using tools like the Jupyter Notebook.

: Downer efficiently adapted models to diverse data signals using tools like the Jupyter Notebook. User-friendly exploration: Downer found the model suggestions to be intuitive and helpful in generating insights, even for those who aren’t deeply rooted in data science.

Collaborators at Downer report high levels of satisfaction with the partnership. “These tools offer an array of analytics options. It’s about harnessing what aligns best with our needs and skills across our team,” says Yin Wong.

Also Downer’s RTS GM of Technology, Kes Gooding, recognized the potential for further operational enhancements, hinting at a deeper exploration of the suggestions.