How will quantum impact the biotech industry?

Quantum computing is a new kind of computer processing technology that relies on the science that governs the behavior of atoms to solve problems that are too complex or not practical for today’s fastest supercomputers. We don’t expect quantum to replace classical computing. Rather, quantum computers will serve as a highly specialized and complementary computing resource for running specific tasks.

A classical computer is how you’re reading this blog. These computers represent information in strings of zeros and ones and manipulate these strings by using a set of logical operations. The result is a computer that behaves deterministically—these operations have well-defined effects, and a sequence of operations resulting in a single outcome. Quantum computers, however, are probabilistic—the same sequence of operations can have different outcomes, allowing these computers to explore and calculate multiple scenarios simultaneously. But this alone does not explain the full power of quantum computing. Quantum mechanics offers us access to a tweaked and counterintuitive version of probability that allows us to run computations inaccessible to classical computers.

Therefore, quantum computers enable us to evaluate new dimensions for existing problems and explore entirely new frontiers that are not accessible today. And they perform computations in a way that more closely mirrors nature itself.

As mentioned, we don’t expect quantum computers to replace classical computers. Each one has its strengths and weaknesses: while quantum will excel at running certain algorithms or simulating nature, classical will still take on much of the work. We anticipate a future wherein programs weave quantum and classical computation together, relying on each one where they’re more appropriate. Quantum will extend the power of classical.