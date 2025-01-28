Defending sensitive personal data with granular access controls

Given the round-the-clock nature of our client’s business, 2Bsecure had to carefully plan and execute the deployment to minimize downtime. That’s part of our best-practice approach: we have a proven end-to-end methodology that helps us implement data security systems without disruption.

Currently, Bituach Haklai is using the Guardium solution to protect Microsoft SQL Server databases running on Windows, and they might extend it to their IBM i (AS/400) environment in the future.

Our client has many suppliers, and each one now has precise permissions to access the specific databases they’re supposed to handle. Guardium prevents unauthorized access and allows our client to see whether data is present where it shouldn’t be. They’re also taking advantage of the user-behavior profiling and the risk-spotter feature within Guardium’s active threat analytics capabilities.

We’ve provided training in system management and maintenance, data analysis, dashboards customization and policy configuration to our client so they can manage access rights for themselves, but we remain available around the clock to help resolve any issues or active threats. This can include consultation; assisting with issues, bugs and errors; and scheduled sessions where they share their needs, wants and questions regarding system capabilities. In cybersecurity, it’s valuable to have the peace of mind that comes from expert support!