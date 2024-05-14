That organization is BELBİM A.Ş. (BELBİM), an electronic money and payments services provider, which continues to develop and expand İstanbulkart. Security is a top priority for BELBİM, which seeks to protect its customers from disruption at all times. At the same time, the organization must demonstrate compliance with rules including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), ISO 27001, the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), plus policies outlined by the Central Bank of Turkey and the Digital Transformation Office of the Presidency of Turkey.

Olcay Nisanoğlu, IT Director at BELBİM A.Ş., says, “As an electronic payments provider, we’re an attractive target for cyber-attacks. We aim to protect our IT infrastructure from both external and internal threats. One of our primary goals is to closely control access to sensitive data—and we recognized that this was one area where we could improve.”

BELBİM struggled to manage access for privileged accounts efficiently using its previous solution. The organization has a diverse workforce that includes temporary employees and third-party contractors. To meet compliance mandates, BELBİM must be able to monitor, log and report on privileged sessions for all users.

“Our legacy solution for privileged access management was overly complex and offered limited reporting capabilities,” recalls Nisanoğlu. “As a result, it was time-consuming and challenging for our IT team to grant and withdraw access, or extract the information required by regulatory bodies. We also saw an opportunity to strengthen our cyber-security posture by better protecting privileged accounts. Our goal was to find a solution that combined robust security with user-friendliness, to reduce risk without limiting productivity.”