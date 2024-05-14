Bank Mandiri needed to address quickly the twin challenges of security related skills within the Bank as well as having a set of “future-proof” technologies that would allow the Bank to stay ahead in the security landscape.

While the IT team in the Bank had access to dashboards with red, amber and green indicators, many of the team members did not know how to respond or address the root causes when issues came up. Secondly, in the digital era where digital money moved at sub micro-second speed, the ability to put in place a set of work processes, supported with leading edge technology, was of paramount concern.

The challenge for the Bank was to put in place the best security and business continuity posture in a very short time.