After researching available solutions, Banco Popular decided to perform a proof of concept (POC) with the IBM Robotic Process Automation with Automation Anywhere solution to automate its manual processes. Working on the POC with a team from IBM, bank staff learned that it’s important to look carefully at the process you want to automate. “Something we’re promoting within the bank is that you don’t just throw new technology at the existing process,” says Benitez. “Simplify the process as much as you can first, and what you can’t simplify, you can then automate.” This way, the bank isn’t just automating a complicated process. It’s transforming the existing process into a better, more streamlined one, and then making it completely automated.

Banco Popular is taking advantage of the flexibility of the Robotic Process Automation solution to run it in a hybrid mode. “The IBM Robotic Process Automation with Automation Anywhere suite is designed in such a way that you have a choice in terms of where you deploy some of the components,” says Benitez. “So we have some things that are running on premises and some things that are running on the cloud,” says Benitez. This approach lets the bank run components that don’t have as many security requirements in the cloud, for greater scalability. Components that have more security requirements can run on premises, behind the bank’s firewalls. “This way we have the scalability options of the cloud, but also the security capabilities that our on-premises infrastructure already has,” says Benitez.