As Banco BV expanded their cloud footprint across Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS), managing costs became increasingly complex. The bank needed a way to break down spending by team, budget and system, while maintaining visibility and control across environments.

Cloud cost forecasting proved difficult without a centralized view, highlighting the need for improved budget management. The challenge wasn’t just technical—it was strategic too: how to scale cloud usage while embedding financial discipline into every layer of the organization.

The complexity of multicloud operations made it clear that clarity and visibility into cloud costs were essential. To improve budget management, Banco BV needed mechanisms for continuous optimization and real-time anomaly detection, facilitating proactive action before small issues became costly problems.