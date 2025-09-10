Banco BV and IBM gain full cloud cost visibility and financial control
As Banco BV expanded their cloud footprint across Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS), managing costs became increasingly complex. The bank needed a way to break down spending by team, budget and system, while maintaining visibility and control across environments.
Cloud cost forecasting proved difficult without a centralized view, highlighting the need for improved budget management. The challenge wasn’t just technical—it was strategic too: how to scale cloud usage while embedding financial discipline into every layer of the organization.
The complexity of multicloud operations made it clear that clarity and visibility into cloud costs were essential. To improve budget management, Banco BV needed mechanisms for continuous optimization and real-time anomaly detection, facilitating proactive action before small issues became costly problems.
To address the complexity of managing cloud operations across GCP, Azure and AWS, Banco BV adopted IBM® Cloudability®, a market-leading solution for cloud cost optimization. The solution’s advanced allocation capabilities enabled granular visibility into spending by team and budget line, while automating reporting, anomaly detection and cost-saving recommendations across all three cloud service providers (CSPs).
As part of Banco BV's strategic partnership with IBM, Cloudability was seamlessly integrated into Banco BV’s multicloud environment. IBM delivered custom API automations and tailored enablement programs, helping ensure the platform was not only deployed but also fully embedded into day-to-day operations.
The integration was supported by a robust enablement strategy, including hands-on workshops, live training and the creation of structured learning paths. These initiatives helped employees adopt new FinOps best practices and tools, fostering a culture of financial accountability and cloud cost awareness across the organization.
As a result, cost transparency and financial discipline are now embedded into the bank’s cloud strategy, driving smarter decisions and long-term efficiency.
With the powerful reporting and optimization capabilities of Cloudability, Banco BV gained the financial visibility they needed to take control of their cloud strategy and mature their FinOps practice. Over three years, the bank avoided nearly 30% of projected cloud costs through proactive optimization and early anomaly detection. Teams now access near real-time cloud spend data, fostering smarter decisions and tighter budget alignment.
Forecasting has become significantly more accurate, with minimal error margins, allowing the bank to anticipate risks and adjust quickly. With IBM’s continued support, Banco BV is embedding cost-efficiency into every stage of product development and cloud operations.
Cloudability has been instrumental not only in providing financial visibility, but also in actively supporting ongoing cost optimization efforts, making financial discipline a core capability across the organization.
Cloudability empowered Banco BV to segment direct costs by team, which brought greater transparency and control over cloud spending. This granularity, combined with aggregated cost information from GCP, Azure and AWS, supports strategic decisions—from contract negotiations to evaluating the financial feasibility of cloud migrations.
Founded in 1988 and headquartered in São Paulo, Banco BV (link resides outside of ibm.com) is one of Brazil’s largest private financial institutions. Originally focused on securities distribution, the bank evolved into a full-service provider with strong leadership in vehicle financing and digital banking. Today, Banco BV is recognized for their tech-driven strategy, ESG leadership and innovative partnerships with fintechs. Their cloud-first approach and commitment to financial transparency continue to shape their transformation across retail, wholesale and sustainability-focused services.
