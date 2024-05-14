Autodesk Inc.

For more than 34 years, software giant Autodesk sold its popular 3D design, engineering and entertainment software under perpetual desktop licensing agreements. However, the way customers want to buy and access products is changing—from working with desktop applications to using software hosted on cloud and mobile platforms.

Autodesk has been proactive about the shift. Gregg Spratto, the company’s Vice President of Operations, elaborates: “Roughly four or five years ago, we started thinking through a more modern way of both selling and distributing our licenses and moving toward a subscription model.”



Although the move makes sense for Autodesk—customers can save money, avoid long-term agreements and benefit more quickly from product updates—it also has a profound effect on customer service.



What’s more, it raises the stakes for attracting and retaining new and would-be customers because the purchase experience often begins with a trial. “If a software trial doesn’t work properly, they’ll never become a customer,” says Spratto.



Currently, Autodesk maintains a staff of about 350 internal and external customer support agents who handle roughly one million customer and partner contacts per year, half of which pertain to activation code requests, changes of address, contract problems and technical issues. “A lot of what my team does is just problem recognition, trying to identify what the person wants or is asking,” explains Spratto, who manages both customer and partner service worldwide. Due to the heavy volume and complexity of the issues, the current resolution time for inquiries can be 1.5 days or more.



With the move to subscription underway, Autodesk needed to respond more quickly to customer inquiries and scale for future volume. In late 2015, after months of researching the use of intelligent customer engagement technologies in the service support space, Autodesk teamed with IBM to begin an innovative pilot program developing a virtual agent based on Watson Assistant service.

