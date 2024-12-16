In an environment as competitive as the restaurant services and comprehensive cleaning sector, analytical and planning skills are essential to improve not only the daily lives of organizations, but also their performance, something that is key to making timely decisions and achieving a competitive advantage.

In Ausolan's case, the company was using multiple disconnected systems to manage its financial and operational data, resulting in inefficient processes, lack of immediate data analysis and inability to react to the needs of an increasingly agile industry.

This way of working was hindering the visibility and analysis of the company's financial and operational data, complicating decision making and losing the opportunity to optimize resources, reduce costs and improve overall efficiency. Therefore, the company needed to take a further step towards improving the organization's performance and control of its operational and financial processes and, to achieve this, the analysis of relevant data, as well as process modeling and planning, emerged as the most compelling options.