In an environment as competitive as the restaurant services and comprehensive cleaning sector, analytical and planning skills are essential to improve not only the daily lives of organizations, but also their performance, something that is key to making timely decisions and achieving a competitive advantage.
In Ausolan's case, the company was using multiple disconnected systems to manage its financial and operational data, resulting in inefficient processes, lack of immediate data analysis and inability to react to the needs of an increasingly agile industry.
This way of working was hindering the visibility and analysis of the company's financial and operational data, complicating decision making and losing the opportunity to optimize resources, reduce costs and improve overall efficiency. Therefore, the company needed to take a further step towards improving the organization's performance and control of its operational and financial processes and, to achieve this, the analysis of relevant data, as well as process modeling and planning, emerged as the most compelling options.
In order to transform its business and financial processes, Ausolan chose to implement in its organization a planning tool based on analytics and Artificial Intelligence. To do so, it counted on the guidance and support of SAIMA Solutions, IBM Business Partner, with more than 15 years of experience implementing advanced analytics projects with IBM Planning Analytics and other tools such as IBM Cognos Analytics and with a great trajectory in the sector in which Ausolan operates.
IBM Planning Analytics, IBM's solution focused on business planning and the solution of choice for Ausolan's transformation process, was able to transform the company's financial planning processes by focusing on data integration, planning, budgeting and scenario modeling.
On the one hand, data integration consolidated all financial and operational data into a single platform, facilitating real-time access and analysis of company information. At the same time, interactive dashboards were developed to provide Ausolan's management team with a clear view of business performance and facilitate data-driven decision making.
To address better planning and budgeting, a unified system was established to enable the company to make more accurate and easily modifiable forecasts in these areas.
Finally, the ability to anticipate and forecast is an essential characteristic in the sector in which the company operates, so modeling functions were implemented to simulate different market scenarios and evaluate the impact they could generate on the business.
The implementation of IBM Planning Analytics has led to a substantial improvement in the company's operations, generating changes in efficiency, accuracy and responsiveness to a competitive and changing market. Thanks to process automation, Ausolan has significantly reduced the time spent on data consolidation and budgeting.
Moreover, the new dashboards provide a clear view of the company's financial and operational performance, and this helps the company's top management to make informed strategic decisions. Being able to count on relevant and up-to-date information in real time is also significantly reflected in Ausolan's income statement.
Finally, thanks to the implementation of IBM Planning Analytics, the company now has the ability to model and adjust forecasts. This operational flexibility allows them to adapt with agility to fluctuations in the competitive foodservice and full-service cleaning market in which they operate.
Ausolan is a 100% nationally owned business group, a leader in catering and comprehensive cleaning services. They integrate local projects throughout the national territory, with proximity to the client and respect for the customs of each place, as a differential value.
Saima Solutions is a company specialized in technological solutions based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and analytical planning. It focuses on optimizing business processes to increase profitability using AI tools, Analytical Planning, Business Intelligence, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). As an official IBM partner in Spain, they have more than 15 years of experience leading and implementing advanced analytics projects with IBM Planning Analytics (TM1) and Cognos Analytics.
Saima Solutions helps companies improve their performance through Business Analytics and Performance Management projects. In addition, it offers consulting, support and training services in these areas and its approach is based on the application of intelligent data analysis to facilitate cost savings and improve results. The company has been recognized as IBM Partner of the Year by CIO Review.
