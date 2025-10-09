Askari Bank collaborated with Software Productivity Strategists, Inc. (SPS), an IBM Business Partner®, to deploy a modern identity and access management solution that met both operational and compliance goals.

SPS designed and deployed the solution framework—automating onboarding and offboarding workflows to dramatically reduce manual effort and provisioning time. They also implemented a self-service password reset system, which empowered users to manage their own credentials and substantially reduced help desk volume.

Askari Bank enhanced security by eliminating plain-text password exchanges and introducing multifactor authentication (MFA) with IBM® Verify. The bank used IBM Verify along with the automation capabilities enabled by SPS to meet SBP compliance requirements while facilitating a seamless, secure user experience.