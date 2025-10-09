Askari Bank streamlines access management, enhances security and reduces help desk costs with IBM Verify
Askari Bank, one of Pakistan’s leading financial institutions, was looking to address rising IT costs and operational inefficiencies. Large volumes of password reset requests were consuming valuable help desk resources, while manual onboarding and offboarding processes slowed productivity. Security gaps, such as plain-text password communication, created unacceptable vulnerabilities in a highly regulated environment under the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The bank required a modern identity management solution to strengthen security, ensure compliance and optimize costs.
Askari Bank collaborated with Software Productivity Strategists, Inc. (SPS), an IBM Business Partner®, to deploy a modern identity and access management solution that met both operational and compliance goals.
SPS designed and deployed the solution framework—automating onboarding and offboarding workflows to dramatically reduce manual effort and provisioning time. They also implemented a self-service password reset system, which empowered users to manage their own credentials and substantially reduced help desk volume.
Askari Bank enhanced security by eliminating plain-text password exchanges and introducing multifactor authentication (MFA) with IBM® Verify. The bank used IBM Verify along with the automation capabilities enabled by SPS to meet SBP compliance requirements while facilitating a seamless, secure user experience.
In partnership with Software Productivity Strategists (SPS), Askari Bank deployed IBM Verify as the foundation of their modern identity and access management (IAM) platform. Key outcomes included:
By deploying IBM Verify with SPS, Askari Bank significantly improved their IAM efficiency, strengthened their security posture and achieved compliance with SBP requirements.
Askari Bank Limited (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a Pakistan-based bank incorporated in 1991, offering conventional and Islamic banking services through their extensive network of branches, ATMs and a dedicated contact center. They serve both individual and commercial clients and are known for their focus on technological innovation and Shariah-compliant financial products. The bank is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange and operates under the umbrella of the Fauji Foundation.
Software Productivity Strategists, Inc. (SPS) (link resides outside of ibm.com) is an IBM Business Partner based in Rockville, MD, with offices in Islamabad, Pakistan. They build industry solutions leveraging AI and cloud. As an enterprise-class innovator and solution creator with expertise across all phases of product design, development, deployment and security, SPS helps their clients build and secure applications. Their development, quality, cybersecurity, training, operations, monitoring and support teams work in tandem to create high-performance, secure and scalable systems.
