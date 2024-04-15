Armellini is a nationwide trucking and logistics company in the US, specializing in time-sensitive, temperature-controlled shipments. The company is well known for excellent customer service, and it refused to let future cyberattacks put that reputation at risk. Armellini's security team was tasked with finding innovative ways to reduce the company’s operational risk from ransomware. The attack brought to their attention the risks posed by shadow IT.

To begin, Armellini's team set out to identify solutions that could help them discover unknown assets and develop an action-plan for minimizing their greatest external risks. In researching potential solutions, the Armellini team zeroed in on attack surface management (ASM). Eric McManis, Armellini’s Director of IT, explains: “We had no way of knowing which of our assets an attacker would target first until we worked with IBM Security Randori Recon.”