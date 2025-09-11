When looking for support to meet the regulatory mandate, anb turned to their trusted partner ejada Systems (link resides outside of IBM.com).

“ejada has been an excellent technology partner to us for a long time,” says Inayat. “We can call them at any hour of the night and they will be there for us. So when it came to this time-sensitive project, we knew we could trust them to deliver.”

Backed by their extensive knowledge and understanding of the SAMA Counter-Fraud Framework as well as decades of experience helping customers achieve compliance, ejada conducted a demo of the IBM® Safer Payments solution. An AI-enriched financial fraud prevention solution, Safer Payments provides a single control panel for monitoring fraud across all payment channels, including card processing, mobile banking and alternative payment methods.

The bank was impressed with the user-friendly nature of the Safer Payments solution and how it empowers business users to build new decision models without relying on data and IT teams. Another significant factor in deciding on Safer Payments was the technologically flexible nature of the platform.

“IBM Safer Payments helps us to be forward-looking,” comments Inayat. “As we evolve and new technologies appear on the market, we expect to be able to integrate them with the solution seamlessly.”

Working with ejada and IBM, anb successfully deployed and configured Safer Payments within 90 days. Inayat says, “This has not been an easy road—every part of the business had to come together to get the solution in place. But with support from ejada and IBM, we made it happen on an unprecedented timescale.”

Drawing on their deep experience in managing complex banking architectures and integration projects, ejada rapidly delivered integration across multiple digital channels, helping anb gain a unified view of customer behavior. ejada also helped anb maximize the value of Safer Payments by configuring the platform to deliver compliant reports back to SAMA.