AGL Energy

The journey began in 2016 when a customer-facing bot was conceptually born with the objective to assist customers to self-serve using AGL’s digital channels. In 2017, the first iteration of the Alfie Bot using AI and automation was released to assist customers with updating their account details.

In early 2020, the AGL Assist and AI team in close collaboration with IBM replaced the Alfie Bot with a new Virtual Assistant that answers FAQs and is personalised using APIs. Since then, the team have continuously enhanced the now named AGL Assistant. Starting with channel specific content so customers are getting relevant help whether they are chatting on AGL.com.au, My Account (authenticated web) or on the AGL Mobile App. More recently, the team have built out several transactional journeys enabling the Assistant to not only assist, but in-fact complete actions for the customer. These journeys were built using IBM® watsonx Assistant™ integrated with the company's ERP software. With the assitance of ISW, the team have also made several watsonx Assistant updates including the move to Watson Actions.

Today, 125,000 customers each month are starting a chat with the AGL Assistant and 36-38% of these chats are successfully serviced without requiring a frontline agent.