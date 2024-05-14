SOFTWARE ENGINEERING GmbH

As a long-time partner of IBM, and with extensive experience on the IBM Z platform and participation in the IBM Db2 and CICS® Early Test Programs, SEG is a highly engaged member of the user community. Karl Henn elaborates: “We are committed to the IBM Z platform and the surrounding ecosystem. Our contribution to the platform and the whole environment goes beyond our standard software products. We enjoy being part of an active user community, and regularly share our insights with clients and partners through a broad range of presentations at various events. Being close to our clients is at the core of our business. Frequent and direct exchange on all levels allows us to evaluate which new features our clients need and which new developments we need to address with our product portfolio.”

Thanks to its cooperation with IBM Global Asset Recovery Services, SEG gets access to IBM Certified Pre-owned servers, which the company can customize to meet its exact business requirements. IBM puts the remanufactured servers through the same rigorous testing procedures as newly assembled systems, and has a comprehensive inventory of certified features and parts. This gives SEG the confidence that all components will work reliably, and that the company gets the quality and performance it pays for. Karl Henn remarks: “We value having full control over the infrastructure we use to develop our software. The fact that we can run any operating system release and software version we like at any time on our server helps us to fix issues, and deliver new products and features more quickly to our clients.”

Thanks to the cost-efficient availability of certified, remanufactured to original manufacturing specifications, fully tested servers from IBM, SEG was able to expand its offerings and sharpen its competitive edge, enabling the company to take advantage of new business opportunities and adjust to changing demands and practices. One example is the introduction of the continuous delivery of new capabilities and enhancements for IBM Db2 12 for z/OS, which allows clients to benefit from new functionality more quickly. This more agile delivery of new features also creates new challenges for clients. Karl Henn emphasizes: "In a world that is moving faster than ever before, software also needs to move faster. And while our clients are eager to exploit new functionality, they also want the assurance that enhancements in one area won’t have a negative impact on database performance in other areas. This is why we are currently working closely with our clients to launch a new product that will help minimize risk when embracing the continuous delivery approach of IBM DB2 for z/OS."

An added benefit of running a pre-owned server from IBM for SEG, is that the company is better able to protect its intellectual property. Since no code needs to be run on external systems for development or maintenance, SEG can be sure that no unauthorized people or companies can access the all-important information that SEG is built upon.

Karl Henn concludes: “Staying up to date with IBM Z mainframe is vital to our business, especially as we provide tools to support migrations to new IBM Db2 for z/OS features. Thanks to our close collaboration with outstanding IBM specialists around the world and the attractive certified pre-owned systems from IBM Global Asset Recovery Services, we can continue to develop and ship standard tools that help IBM Z clients push boundaries, maximizing reliability and performance.”