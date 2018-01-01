we.trade is speeding trade finance — and trade

Join us in a business network that is making international trade faster and more efficient. we.trade is a blockchain-based platform shared by 15 major European banks that is working with IBM to help speed its global commercialization. The we.trade blockchain platform reduces friction and eases the trading process for participating companies, creating an ecosystem of trust for global trade. Its standardized rules and simplified trading options decrease risk and increase trading opportunities for banks and SMEs. (PDF, 710 KB)