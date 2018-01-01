Home Blockchain Blockchain for Trade Finance - IBM Blockchain Blockchain trade finance solutions
Reinvent trade and trade finance with our network-convening expertise and the industry’s leading platform
UK, London, elevated view of high rise office towers in the city at sunset
Pull down invisible barriers to growth

Antiquated processes hobble many trade finance systems, resulting in risk and higher costs. IBM Blockchain solutions for trade finance are built on our market-leading blockchain services and platform — helping you establish new trading partnerships, uncover new liquidity pools and create new business models. Now you can rely on distributed ledger technology, smart contracts, enhanced security, built-in governance and extensive control capabilities for real-time access to trade finance data.
Explore a better trade finance experience for everyone
60%

of SME trade finance requests are denied¹

1.5

trillion USD is the resulting global trade finance gap¹

Reimagine what’s possible in trade A better trade experience is here for buyers and sellers of all sizes. IBM Blockchain for Trade Finance solutions can help you. Lower risk and operational costs

Quickly process credits and guarantees electronically, gain deep insights into client financial positions and transaction histories, and monitor transactions from start to finish.

Find new opportunities and markets

Discover revenue opportunities through a new class of transparent, risk-mitigated and standardized trade finance and trade credit insurance solutions.

Establish leadership in a new era of trade

Foster greater trust and transparency in cross-border trading. Enjoy first-mover advantages by convening new trade networks and creating new trading hubs.

Leadership in trade facilitation

We’re reinventing complex trade processes to help start, accelerate and innovate blockchain networks — including the successful production development of we.trade, now comprised of 15 banks across Europe.

Network-convening prowess

Our unrivaled experience in strategy, rapid product development, governance and regulation helps blockchain networks expand membership — and join forces with others.

Trusted business expertise

IBM knows trade and trade processes, complex systems integration, regulated industries, and — with 500+ client engagements to date — how to unlock blockchain value. We provide the entire stack to run your business.

Close up of person working on computer
we.trade is speeding trade finance — and trade

Join us in a business network that is making international trade faster and more efficient. we.trade is a blockchain-based platform shared by 15 major European banks that is working with IBM to help speed its global commercialization. The we.trade blockchain platform reduces friction and eases the trading process for participating companies, creating an ecosystem of trust for global trade. Its standardized rules and simplified trading options decrease risk and increase trading opportunities for banks and SMEs. (PDF, 710 KB)

Related blockchain solutions Blockchain for food: Creating a smarter and safer food system

IBM Food Trust helps growers, distributors and retailers build trust and make our food safer, by enhancing visibility and accountability in every step of the food supply.

 Supplier management: Digital identity verification for procurement

Trust Your Supplier is a blockchain-enabled, trusted source of supplier information and digital identity that reduces risk while simplifying and accelerating supplier onboarding and supplier management.

Coworkers writing on colored sticky notes attached to an office window

You need more than a great idea to achieve blockchain success. Learn how you can tap into outcome-driven network design principles to enable transformation of supply chains.

What is blockchain technology?

Learn the key elements of what blockchain is, how it works and why it’s so powerful.

 Blogs: Blockchain for trade finance

Our resident experts share in-depth conversations, stories and opinions to help inform all in the blockchain community.

 Blockchain in food safety

Get the inside scoop on how IBM Food Trust™ makes food traceability possible — tracking products to their source for enhanced food authenticity and safety.

 Blockchain developer center

Learn how to start developing with the open source Hyperledger Fabric and IBM Blockchain.
Next steps
Learn how to get started

No matter where you are on your blockchain journey, IBM can help you take the right next step. Learn how you can get started with IBM Blockchain.

 Get started with blockchain Blockchain consulting and services

Leverage industry leading expertise and find a shorter path to innovation.  Benefit from joining established networks or build and scale your own along side experts.

 Explore blockchain consulting and services Connect with an expert

Contact a representative and get help with questions on how to start you blockchain journey.

 Contact an IBM representative